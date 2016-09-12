Minor injuries after driver hits cycling group in Bardstown

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Bardstown Police Department says a driver told them she was blinded by the sun when she hit a group of cyclists from Indiana.

Officers say it happened Sunday morning at about 7:45 a.m. on Old Bloomfield Road in the Nelson County High School area.

Police say the driver told them she was fixing her sun visor to get the sun out of her eyes when she hit something in the roadway. After the first hit, the driver told investigators she saw a second cyclist hit the front of her vehicle and land on her hood. By the time she was able to bring her vehicle to a stop, 5 cyclists had been hit, according to police.

Officers do say that as they were driving to the scene, the glare of the sun on the road was extreme, making it hard to see traffic.

The five bike riders, all from Indiana, were taken to Flaget Memorial to be treated for minor injuries.