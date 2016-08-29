Police investigating after woman found unresponsive in Berea church

1 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , ,

BEREA, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police in Berea are investigating after a woman was found unresponsive at Oklevueha Native American Church of the Peaceful Mountain Way on Chestnut Street.

The coroner says 33-year-old Lindsey Poole, from Anderson, South Carolina, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Berea Police say right now this case is a death investigation.

According to the church’s website, members of the church have the options of performing an ayahuasca ceremony.  Ayahuasca is a plant-based psychoactive, most usually found in indigenous South American cultures, and used for religious and spiritual purposes.

No word on if the woman had taken ayahuasca prior to her death.

Investigators hope preliminary autopsy results will determine the cause and manner of Poole’s death.

Share:

Comment on this Story

  • Aya Quest

    Have they determined cause of death?

Related News

1 day ago
0 Comments for this article
PD: Berea man charged with viewing inappropriate material at the Library
Read More»
Death Investigation graphic
3 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Man and woman found dead in their home in Kenton County
Read More»
1 week ago
0 Comments for this article
Frankfort Police investigating the death of a mother and child
Read More»
﻿
More News»