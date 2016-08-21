Should child abusers register with the state like sex offenders?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) A Lexington woman is taking a stand after police say her newborn niece was found unresponsive after being left in the care of a babysitter.

Nicholasville police arrested 34-year old Erin Thompson in April and charged her with criminal abuse. She has pleaded not guilty.

Now, the baby’s aunt has started a petition to make a change to how the state punishes convicted child abusers.

Lauren Sizemore is aunt of young Kylie Jo, who was only 4 months old at the time of the reported incident.

Sizemore says in April after Kylie Jo was in the care with the babysitter the baby ended up on life support at UK Hospital. She says Kylie Joe was there for two days, and had to stay there for a month to treat multiple fractures, including two on both sides of her skull.

The tragedy has affected the entire family, and now Sizemore is taking the matter into her own hands.

Just two days ago she launched a Change.org petition to change Kentucky laws so that convicted child abusers would have to register just like sex offenders. That petition is already close to reaching its 1,000 signature goal.

She says similar restrictions that sex offenders face like living far away from schools, parks, and disclosing their sex offender status on a job application should also apply to child abusers.

Lauren Sizemore admits, that having a law on the books is not the only answer. But she says it’s a step in the right direction.

“I’m not going to say that it would completely prevent someone from abusing a child, but it would make parents, guardians at ease knowing where these people are located so that they can possibly keep them away from them. Without those kind of resources you’re pretty much just asking for it.”

Sizemore says she has been in contact with Congressman Andy Barr of Lexington and State Representative Stan Lee, also of Lexington, to help get the ball rolling.

Kylie Jo is now eight months old, but at the time of the reported incident, she was only four months old.

Sizezmore says the situation hits home, because her daughter Aubrey is now the same age.

  • Kimmarie Scherzi

    YES!!

  • Xena Robinson

    Yes. #JusticeForKaycie
    If NY had such a registry, I would have been aware of my former baby sitters past and my daughter would never have been left in her care and subsequently died due to that monster’s neglect!

  • I like to use a dodgeball analogy: What happens when you try to play the game with your back to the opposing team?

  • ralph richardson

    You made some good points. I’ve stated in past discussions everyone on the registry should have a way to get off provided after a number of years they remain crime free. It makes no sense in my eyes that someone 22 years old commits a crime, then years later they still have to register when they’re 44 years old, married with actual children in the home. All the registry will do is make that family’s (to include their children) lives hell. People who either commit new crimes, or are deemed to need to be on a registry for life should just have life in prison.

  • ralph richardson

    Honestly, the registries are pretty useless. While its nice for one to know who lives next door, why is it only for sex offenders? Besides that, it doesn’t stop a offender from driving to another neighborhood to molest children. The biggest thing I’ve seen is the vast majority of sexual crimes is by a family member or close friend, not by someone already on the registry, so it does zero to stop those crimes. I’m all for a registry, but a registry that makes sense. Everyone on the registry should have a right to eventually get off the registry if after many years, and proof of treatment, they have shown themselves to now be law abiding citizens. If one thinks someone should be under a registry for life, they should keep the individuals locked away for life. It is a proven fact the registries cause said offenders to start doing other crimes in order to survive since employment and housing are hard for one under the registry. The registry also doesn’t take into account someone who did a crime when they were 22, but years later they are 44 years old, married with children, yet still having to register and lumped in with people strait out of prison, giving the impression that they are a menace to society and should be watched.

  • Lyk dyls

    If CPS would have been doing their job, instead of prosecuting the innocent people because it’s easier to make up evidence that to look for it….. if ONLY there was somebody they did help, I haven’t found one yet, although if you look into this on the CPS side they very well might have already known this particular babysitter was a problem, and may have decided NOT to investigate because it’s more paperwork than a made up case. … that’s what I and many other parents are seeing so far

  • No, that is not what I was saying at all. Also, your seatbelt argument is completely irrelevant to what I am saying. SORNA requires crime to have occurred in order to be effective. I am saying it is better to prevent the crimes before they happen, not just react afterwards, and reacting afterwards is where the majority of registration and notification laws focus. I am also saying that focusing on registrants, when factually, the larger threat is from those not on a registry at all, is dangerous and distracts from the facts. For more information about primary vs. tertiary prevention see: http://www.unh.edu/ccrc/pdf/CV192.pdf

    Not only that, focusing an entire registry on anyone who has committed certain kinds of crime, without paying any attention to their risk of reoffending, is detrimental. That focus should be on those who are high-risk, not every single person who committed X, Y, and Z. Registries make factual sense when they are focused on high-risk individuals, and are visible to law enforcement only. I have a fairly large list of studies and articles that attest to that: https://preventsexoffense.blogspot.com/2016/07/resources-studies-and-articles.html

    Do you happen to know what the average age a sex offender when they are charged for their offense? http://www.freerangekids.com/what-is-the-most-common-age-of-a-sex-offender-surprise/
    It is 14 years old. We are putting teenagers on registries, sometimes publicly, sometimes for life. The facts do not support the current registries we have in place as being effective. It is not about arguments. It is not about 100% prevention. It is about what the facts are, and responding accordingly. Registries are feel-good policies that are simply not supported by the facts, and that is dangerous, not only to those on the registries, but on the children the registries aim to protect.

  • So you are saying that sex offenders having to resister is a complete waste of time and in fact should not be a law right? Nothing is going to 100 percent prevent these crimes but every little bit can help some. By your comment you are also implying that the 5 percent left from your figure weren’t worth saving from these predators. See in no way do any of the people for this new law think that it is a 100 percent prevention for these crimes. We are only trying to help as many as possible. That could be one or it could be thousands. Now I myself was a victim as this is my daughter that went through this so I know I would have used a tool like this before hand.

  • SORNA laws do not keep children or the public safer, because the majority (95%) of sexual crimes are not committed by registrants, but those new to the criminal justice system (University of Albany, 2008 “Does a watched pot boil? A time-series analysis…”). This registry is another misguided attempt at preventing crime. Prevention must be focused and respond to the facts, not what feels right, for the sake of the people that prevention seeks to protect.
    TNF 13
    Advocate for the Primary Prevention of Child Sexual Abuse

