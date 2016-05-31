Lexington mosquito-spraying schedule released

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – To help control mosquitoes, the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department will conduct mosquito-spraying activities throughout the summer. Spraying will take place during the overnight hours, from 3:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m., when mosquitoes are most active.

The schedule* for June 2016, arranged by area zip codes, is:

Wednesday, June 1: 40503, 40515

Thursday, June 2: 40505, 40511

Tuesday, June 7: 40502, 40509

Wednesday, June 8: 40503, 40508, 40513, 40514

Thursday June 9: 40502, 40515, 40517

Tuesday, June 14: 40505, 40516

Wednesday, June 15: 40504, 40510, 40511

Thursday June 16: 40503, 40515

Tuesday, June 21: 40505, 40511

Wednesday, June 22: 40502, 40509

Thursday, June 23: 40503, 40508, 40513, 40514

Tuesday, June 28: 40502, 40515, 40517

Wednesday, June 29: 40505, 40516

Thursday, June 30: 40504, 40510, 40511

* Portions of the above-listed zip codes are treated during the scheduled spray route. To view the scheduled spray routes, please visit www.lexingtonhealthdepartment.org.

For spraying to be held, the wind speed must be less than 10 mph, the temperature must be greater than 55o F and there can be no rain or dense fog.

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department uses Duet, a spray produced by Clarke Mosquito Control. Duet features a component that stimulates resting mosquitoes in trees and foliage, causing them to fly into the air and come into contact with the spray’s mosquito-killing agent, sumithrin. Duet has been rigorously tested for human and animal safety and is registered for outdoor residential and recreational areas. Humans can go outside immediately after Duet is sprayed, and the product is not corrosive or staining, so there should be no damage to cars or houses.

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department also conducts surveys in neighborhoods around Lexington to identify standing water problems that can serve as a location for mosquitoes to lay their eggs. Elimination of standing water is the ultimate goal, but in areas where standing water cannot be eliminated the water can be treated to kill mosquito larvae with a chemical called a larvicide. The mosquito spray used by the health department only affects adult mosquitoes that are in the air at the time of spraying.

To report a standing water problem in your neighborhood, please call the Division of Environmental Health and Protection at (859) 231-9791.