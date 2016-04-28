Kentucky sets new voter registration record

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) –Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes announced on Thursday that Kentucky has a record number of voters on its rolls.

The total number of registered voters for the May 17 Primary Election is 3,243,078. The number represents an increase of 42,608 new voters since the November 2015 General Election.

Nearly 6,000 Kentuckians registered to vote online after Grimes launched the online voter registration portal at GoVoteKY.com last month.

Both the Democratic and Republican Parties saw an increase in registered voters since last year’s election. Democrats currently make up approximately 52 percent of the electorate. 40 percent of voters are Republican. And 8 percent of voters are identified as “other.”

In five of Kentucky’s six Congressional Districts, there are more Democrats registered than Republicans or another affiliation. Republicans hold a registration advantage in the Fourth Congressional District after attaining a plurality of voters last fall for the first time since at least 1999.

Women make up approximately 53 percent of Kentucky’s electorate; 47 percent are men.

Complete registration statistics are available on the State Board of Elections website, elect.ky.gov.

Grimes urges Kentucky voters to visit GoVoteKY.com, the state’s new elections portal. In addition to registration, voters may confirm their voter registration status, view sample ballots, and locate their polling place.