Louisville shooting suspect arrested after four-county chase

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP/WDRB) – A suspect in a Louisville murder case has been arrested in Warren County after a high-speed chase.

Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley tells local media that 24-year-old Stuart Cox has been charged with murder in connection with the death of 20-year-old Tracey Brock, who was shot and killed Friday morning in south Jefferson County.

Smiley says Cox was Brock’s boyfriend.

Kentucky State Police say in a news release that Friday morning, trooper’s saw Cox’s vehicle traveling south on Interstate 65. They attempted to pull over the vehicle, but the suspect fled.

The troopers pursued Cox through four counties until he lost control of his vehicle until he wrecked off the side of the road. Troopers then arrested Cox.

It’s unclear if Cox has an attorney.

