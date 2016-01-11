Bevin notifies feds of plan to dismantle health exchange

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky Republican Gov. Matt Bevin has notified federal authorities he plans to dismantle the state’s health insurance exchange.

Bevin campaigned on a pledge to get rid of the exchange, known as kynect. It was authorized by an executive order from his predecessor, Democrat Steve Beshear.

The Courier-Journal reported Monday that Bevin’s Dec. 30 letter to U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Sylvia Burwell said he wants to wind down the state exchange and transition Kentuckians to the federal site to shop for insurance. The letter said he wants the transition to occur “as soon as practicable.”

The state exchange remains open. The changes won’t affect anyone shopping for insurance for the current enrollment period, which ends Jan. 31. Anyone who signed up for Medicaid coverage through the kynect site also won’t be affected.