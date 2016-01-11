Bevin notifies feds of plan to dismantle health exchange

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky Republican Gov. Matt Bevin has notified federal authorities he plans to dismantle the state’s health insurance exchange.

Bevin campaigned on a pledge to get rid of the exchange, known as kynect. It was authorized by an executive order from his predecessor, Democrat Steve Beshear.

The Courier-Journal reported Monday that Bevin’s Dec. 30 letter to U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Sylvia Burwell said he wants to wind down the state exchange and transition Kentuckians to the federal site to shop for insurance. The letter said he wants the transition to occur “as soon as practicable.”

The state exchange remains open. The changes won’t affect anyone shopping for insurance for the current enrollment period, which ends Jan. 31. Anyone who signed up for Medicaid coverage through the kynect site also won’t be affected.

  • nadia

    When you don’t vote in your mid term elections. Matt Bevin truly has deceived Kentucky voters. Shame on some of you and ye shall suffer.

  • Alice Matney

    I can’t believe his attitude against Ky Connect. This has helped lots of Kentuckians with children not just themselves. What kind of man or so called Governor would let kids go without health care ??????????

  • Cecelia Mckinley

    Can he not be voted out of office? He shows he only cares about the rich.With everything going on this was his first thing he attacked.. I’m sure he has Health Insu. I’m sure he eats at th best places. Oh and I’m so sure he has a nice warm bed at night.BOO YOU BEVIN. Who do you really care about hmmmm…

  • Ed Biscane

    Great. So do you not pay taxes? What person who has any idea what they’re talking about and pays taxes would want to waste money paying for Kynext when healthcare.gov does the exact same thing? Can you answer that?

  • Kathryn Hisle

    I see Gov. Bevin getting sued by alot of fellow Kentuckians that go through Kynect.

  • Kathryn Hisle

    I see lawsuits in his future! For all that this would affect lets sue Gov. Bevin!! I don’t make enough money to get health insurance and I’m not in great health either!!

  • Glenn Amerson

    Remember the persons elected by the people of the state were not going to authorize the measure. Then by Executive Order then Democratic Governor Steve Beshear put it in place without proper funding in place. The people of Kentucky voted for conservative fiscal policy and this is what has happened.

  • Cindy Lou Hale

    I don’t think ketuckians did what is best for Kentucky by electing Bevin as governor. He made a comment something on the line of:::: if you live in Kentucky you need to get off your ass or get out. We’re the same as any state we do have people that just want everything handed to them, but there is also many people that TRY their best to make ends meet but can not do it and need the help. Someone that works a 40 hour a week job, at our states minimum wage, can’t do it. Our problem starts with the education of our children, which is terrible. They say go back to school and get a degree. For most that’s not possible. Time or money wise. He says go out and get a job. That would be great if the jobs were out there. I know so many people that struggle from pay check to pay check. They are very hard workers. But 48 hours a week at $8 they have trouble putting food on the table or keeping their home warm in the winter. Now is the law that you must have insurance. How can they afford to have around $40 a week come out of each check for health insurance? The people than don’t even notice $40 a week coming out of their $45,000 a year income. Kentucky needs to do what is best for their men and women that work hard everyday at their jobs and can’t get ahead. What is so WRONG, after working hard all year, they look forward to income tax returns, to do something special with family or catch up on bills are now being punished because they can’t afford health insurance. Come on GOVERNMENT STOP HURTING those who try to be a productive member of society.

  • Re

    I hope they say he can not do it.

