Daviess County animal rescue group sues fiscal court

OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) — A Daviess County-based animal rescue group has filed suit against the Daviess Fiscal Court over a rule requiring rescue groups to return dogs they adopt from the county animal shelter if the owner is found.

The Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer (http://bit.ly/1NjNYc1 ) reports Saving Paws Animal Rescue filed the lawsuit on June 10 against county officials.

County policy allows Animal Control to put dogs out for adoption after they have been at the shelter for five days.

In 2012, the fiscal court declared rescue groups adopting dogs from the shelter must first sign an agreement, where they promise to return the dog if the owner comes forward within 30 days of the dog arriving at the shelter. The rescue group says the rule is improper and unenforceable.

No hearings have been scheduled.

