Two suspects charged with the murder of Lex. Marine

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Fayette county Grand Jury returned indictments today, charging two men for the murder of Jonathan Price and the assault of Megan Price.Quincinio D. Canada and Dawan Q. Mulazim had been arrested for an unrelated robbery spree back in September of 2014. Both are now facing Murder, 1degree Robbery (2 counts), and 2degree assault charges.

One year ago, Price, a Kentucky Marine was shot and killed outside a bar in Lexington.

Price was reportedly out celebrating his wife’s June 20 birthday, when police say two men approached them, one holding a gun, and demanded money.

According to the coroner, Jonathan was fatally shot in the back during the encounter. His wife, Megan Price, was also shot in the leg and robbed.