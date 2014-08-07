More Clouds than Sunshine – Thursday

____________________________________________________________________________________
Thursday; August 7, 2014!
You’re waking up to thick morning fog towards the Cumberland PKWY and along I-75 in south-central Kentucky. Take your time on the roads and as you’re pulling out of your driveway given that many schools are back in session this morning! We’re partly cloudy and mild to start with temps by lunch time in the mid/upper 70’s. Though we’ll stay mostly rain-free today, look for thicker clouds to build in especially during the afternoon. Highs today are expected in the low 80’s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. We’ll fall to 64°F overnight.
Summer showers & storms are on the way by your T.G.I.Friday! See you on ABC 36 Good Morning Kentucky & online at: www.Facebook.com/Michael.Estime for more on the timing of tomorrow’s wet weather!
