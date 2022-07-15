16-year-old killed after getting hit by train in Laurel County

Laurel County Sheriff's Office says it happened early Thursday morning

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A teenager was killed after he was reportedly hit by a train early Thursday morning in Laurel County. According to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, it happened just after 2 a.m. Thursday off Robinson Creek Road on the train tracks approximately seven miles south of London.

Deputies say a 16-year-old was hit by a southbound train and died from his injuries.

Authorities have not released information about why the teenager was on the tracks.

According to the sheriff’s office, the Laurel County coroner’s office, London Laurel rescue squad, Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, Lily fire and rescue, Laurel County Department of Public Safety, and CSX officials assisted in the investigation.

The victim has not been identified.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC36 for updates.