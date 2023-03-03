1 weather-related death reported from strong Ky. storms

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — One weather-related death has been reported in Simpson County, Gov. Andy Beshear said Friday evening.

“I am sad to report we have one weather related death today in Simpson County. Britainy and I ask the entire commonwealth to join us in holding the family of this Kentuckian in prayer as they mourn this loss. ^AB” Beshear wrote on Twitter.

Strong thunderstorms ripped through Kentucky Friday, bringing serious winds with them.

This is the first death reported from the severe weather.

No other details were immediately available.