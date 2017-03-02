US airstrikes conducted in Yemen overnight: officials

U.S. officials confirm to ABC News that there were American airstrikes in Yemen overnight.

The strikes, in the three Yemeni provinces of Baydah, Abyan and Shabwa, targeted al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) infrastructure, including equipment and personnel.

This is the first U.S. military action in Yemen since January’s Navy SEAL raid that killed Senior Chief Petty Officer William “Ryan” Owens.

The Jan. 28 raid on a compound in rural southern Yemen was intended as an intelligence gathering mission targeting AQAP. The U.S. military has said that 14 AQAP fighters were killed in the raid.

An ongoing U.S. Central Command review has determined that some civilians were also killed, including possibly children. Local reports in Yemen have said as many as 25 civilians may have been killed during the raid.

A senior U.S. official told ABC News that “valuable intelligence” was gathered from the raid.