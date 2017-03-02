UPDATE: Donation drop-off center to open Thursday in Estill County

IRVINE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A donation drop-off center will open Thursday morning in Estill County to help storm victims.

The center will open at 10:00 a.m. at Christian Worship Center at 105 Broadway Street in Irvine, according to county officials.

Items requested for donation for storm victims include:

-Toiletries (toothpaste, toothbrushes, toilet paper)

-Cleaning supplies (gloves, Clorox, mops, brooms, rakes)

-Bottled Water

-Snack Foods (peanut butter crackers, cheese crackers, pop tarts)

-Please DO NOT bring clothing. Helping Hands Ministry has plenty of clothes if they are needed at this time.

There were four people staying in the emergency shelter at Estill Springs Elementary School Wednesday night, according to emergency management officials.

As of this writing, 726 people in the county still didn’t have power.

Emergency officials say the official damage assessments and clean-up will begin on Thursday.

Estill County was one of more than 30 Kentucky counties hit hard by storms.