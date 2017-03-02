UK Parking & Transportation kicks off “Donations for Citations”

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The University of Kentucky’s Parking and Transportation Services (PTS)has brought back their Donations for Citations program that allows students, faculty and staff to waive one regular citation of $25 by donating 10 nonperishable food items or five personal care items.

Organizers say they brought the program back after last year’s donations brought in 2,441 pounds of food and 381 pounds of personal care items were donated to Big Blue Pantry — an on-campus resource that serves UK students who are experiencing food insecurity or hunger.

“When we started the program last year, we weren’t sure how it would be received on campus. I think it’s fair to say that both our department and Big Blue Pantry were overwhelmed by the results,” said Chrissie Tune, PTS communications officer.

This year, PTS will accept nonperishable goods — including food and personal care items — through Friday, March 10, in exchange of waiving one regular parking citation of $25 or less. UK Parking and Transportation customers — including students, faculty, staff and visitors — are eligible to participate in Donations for Citations. All donations will once again go to UK’s Big Blue Pantry.

Any UK student with a valid UK ID is eligible to receive nonperishable goods from the Big Blue Pantry, located in Rooms 23-25 in White Hall Classroom Building. Big Blue Pantry’s spring 2017 hours can be found here: www.ukcco.org/programs/bigbluepantry/.

The following nonperishable food items will be accepted: canned fruit, cereal, instant oatmeal, pasta, rice, pasta sauce, jams and jellies, condiments, canned tuna or canned chicken, and nut butter. The following personal care items will be accepted: shampoo, hand soap, hand sanitizer, toilet paper (minimum size of four-pack), toothpaste, shaving cream, razors and tampons.

Donations will not be accepted if:

Items are expired, damaged or opened.

Items require refrigeration.

Items are in a glass container.

Items are trial size.

Donations for Citations waivers are only valid for one regular fine of $25 or less. This does not include immobilizations, impoundments, parking in fire lanes, ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) accessible parking violations or improper application or use of parking permits.

Customers may only have one eligible citation waived as part of the Donations for Citations drive. Customers with multiple unpaid citations must pay all other outstanding citations in order to have one waived under the program. Citations waived through the Donations for Citations program are not eligible for appeal.

For more information about Donations for Citations, visit www.uky.edu/pts/donationsforcitations.