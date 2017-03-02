Two UK students charged with kidnapping, assault

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two University of Kentucky students are accused of beating a person they held hostage.

Court documents say on Tuesday, 21-year-old Zachary Costin and 20-year-old Ethan Hatfield beat the victim repeatedly with a gun and a hammer while being threatened with death.

Documents say the victim was held for two hours, stripped naked then allowed to leave.

Costin and Hatfield are accused of taking the victim’s wallet, iPhone, watch and clothing.

They are charged with kidnapping, assault and robbery.