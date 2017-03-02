Two Lexington stores robbed with notes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police say two convenience stores were robbed Thursday morning after the suspect gave the clerk a note.

The first happened at the Shell on Nichols Park Drive at 12:30 a.m.

Police say a man walked in, asked for cigarettes then handed the clerk a note saying it was a robbery.

They say the suspect implied he had a weapon and took off after the clerk handed him the cash.

Witnesses say they believe the man got into a waiting car.

Then at 3:45 a.m. at the Speedway on Paris Pike, police say it was the same scenario – a man walked in, gave the clerk a note, implied a weapon and left after getting cash.

Police are looking at surveillance video to see if it was the same man in both robberies.