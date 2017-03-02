Deadline for St. Patrick’s Day Parade entries extended

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – It’s not too late to get your group together and join the fun for the 38th annual Alltech Lexington St. Patrick’s Parade and Festival on Saturday, March 11.

The deadline for entries has been extended until Saturday, March 4. There is a non-refundable entry fee of $150 for commercial units and $175 for political units. There is no charge for non-profit and community organizations. The parade application forms can be found online at http://www.lexingtonstpatsparade.org/.

The parade and festival are part of an all-day celebration that begins at 8 a.m. with the 11th annual Shamrock Shuffle to benefit Lexington Habitat for Humanity. Irish festival performances begin at 10:45 a.m. at the Robert F. Stephens Courthouse plaza and at 11 a.m., the annual “Blessing of the Keg” at the Alltech tents ceremonially kicks off the free daylong event. The parade, with former Lexington vice mayor Linda Gorton as grand marshal, begins at 1 p.m. and goes down Main Street from Midland Avenue to Mill Street.

This year’s featured performers are The Prodigals, veterans of the Irish Festival scene for two decades. They take the stage at 3 p.m. following the parade. The full festival schedule is available on the lexingtonstpatsparade.org website.

___

1/10/17 11:04 a.m.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Festival Opens for Entries, Vendors

The Alltech St. Patrick’s Parade and Festival committee is now accepting entries for Lexington’s 38th annual parade and vendors for the Irish festival. This year’s event will be held Saturday, March 11, 2017, in downtown Lexington. The annual event is produced by Lexington Parks and Recreation and is sponsored by the Bluegrass Irish Society.

The St. Patrick’s parade is the longest-running citywide civic event in Lexington.

The parade and festival are part of an all-day celebration that begins at 8 a.m. with the 11th annual Shamrock Shuffle to benefit Lexington Habitat for Humanity. At 11 a.m., the annual “Blessing of the Keg” at the Alltech tents in Cheapside Park kicks off the free festival. The parade begins at 1 p.m.

Applications for parade participants and vendors can be found online at the newly redesigned website, http://www.lexingtonstpatsparade.org/. Concession vendor applications are due by January 27. Applications for vendors for the Irish festival are due February 10. Parade entry forms are due by March 1.

For more information, follow @LexStPatsParade on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for event updates and coverage. Parade participants and attendees are encouraged to share their photos online, tag @LexStPatsParade and use #LexStPats2017.