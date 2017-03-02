“Saving Wonder” – Mary Knight – Fayette Co. Extension Office

Meet Mary Knight, author of Saving Wonder, at the March 6 Kentucky Proud Evening.

In her debut novel, Mary masterfully weaves a rich, lyrical and utterly transporting tale about friendship, the power of words and the difficult hurdles that must be overcome for the people and places we love. Having lost most of his family to coal mining accidents, Curley Hines lives with his grandfather in the Appalachian Mountains. His Papaw has knowingly been giving him a word each week to learn and live as a way out of the holler even though he never intends to leave.

The evening’s presentation will include a conversation between Mary and Helen Danser. Helen is the chairperson of Kentucky’s Native American Heritage Commission and one of Mary’s resources when she was authenticating the Native American elements in her novel.

This program will entertain the entire family and school age children are encouraged to attend. Mary Knight recently earned the Parent’s Choice Award for this moving and important story that combines gentle humor and huge consequences.

This program is free of charge and registration is required. Plate It Up! Kentucky Proud recipe samples will feature Native American recipes that are inspired by the novel. Contact the Fayette County Extension Office, 859-257-5582, to reserve your spot. Purchase of and/or pre-reading of books are not required but books will be available for sale.