Passing clouds & more seasonal March temperatures

Cool temperatures in the 20’s and 30’s to start your Thursday with partly cloudy skies. Passing clouds expected throughout the day, temps will be more seasonal in the 40’s with winds a bit on the breezy side. Overnight tonight some scattered rain and snow showers are expected, some light accumulation can be seen into the higher elevations of eastern KY. Temps fall below average Friday with highs near 40 degrees, skies are mostly sunny. A sunny and mild weekend is expected, highs in the 50’s and 60’s.

-Meteorologist Eric Burke