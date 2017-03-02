Partnership to receive $1.9M to help homeless youth

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – A partnership in Kentucky has been selected to receive $1.9 million as part of an effort to end youth homelessness.

The Kentucky Housing Corporation said in a statement Wednesday that it worked with the Kentucky Balance of State Continuum of Care and Partners for Education at Berea College to apply for the funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The money will go to develop and provide housing options in eight southeastern Kentucky counties.

The counties, which comprise a federally designated Promise Zone, have higher rates of poverty and youth homelessness than state and national averages.

The statement says the partnership will work with state and local agencies to come up with a plan to submit to HUD. After the federal agency approves the plan, the communities can begin to access funding.

