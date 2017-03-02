2 arrested after Lexington shooting; marijuana grow operation discovered

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two men have been arrested, with one still in the hospital, after a shooting on Thompson Avenue Wednesday evening.

Officers say they were received a call that shots had been fired just before 6:00 a.m. Witnesses told officers that two men were outside a home shooting at each other.

When police arrived, they identified the two men as 29-year-old Brandon Ashley – who had a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital – and 57-year-old Kendall Boulder (pictured above.)

Investigators say they were able to determine the two men had gotten into an argument over drug activity inside the home. According to police, Ashley had threatened Boulder and another person, preventing them from leaving the home. That’s when police say Boulder shot Ashley. Detectives say there are preliminary indications that the shooting was done in self-defense. Ashley reportedly returned fire, but didn’t hit anyone.

Police also say they executed a search warrant on the home, and discovered a marijuana grow operation and several marijuana plants.

Ashley was charged with wanton endangerment, unlawful imprisonment, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He remains in the hospital.

Police say Boulder was charged with receiving stolen property, because the gun he used to shoot Ashley had been reported stolen.

He was taken to the Fayette County Detention Center.

Anyone with additional information about this investigation is asked to call Lexington police at (859) 258-3600.

