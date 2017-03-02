Kennedy Center Preview Concert – The Lexington Singers

Cora Hughes and Will White, with The Lexington Singers, stop by the studio to tell Doug High about their upcoming Kennedy Center Preview Concert happening on Sunday, March 5th.

The Lexington Singers have been performing major works in central Kentucky and around the world for 57 years, making it one of the longest continuously performing independent community choral groups in America.

Based in Lexington, Kentucky, The Lexington Singers currently comprises five choirs with over 300 voices and provides opportunities for children, youth and adults.

By invitation, The Lexington Singers will return to Washington, D.C. in April to perform French composer Louis Vierne’s “Messe Solennelle,” along with other sacred selections. You have the opportunity to see the Singers perform this rarely heard mass right here in Lexington! This concert is free and open to the public.

The concert is part of the First United Methodist Church’s Voices series and will benefit the First United Methodist Church’s Backpack Program. Please bring a donation in support of the program.

Suggested donations include:

Individual sized cereal

Peanut butter or cheese crackers

Fruit cups or applesauce cups

Single serve raisin boxes

Single serve pasta meals (microwavable)

Granola bars

Pop tarts

Pudding cups

Cash donations

The concert will begin at 4:00 p.m. First United Methodist Church is located at 200 W. High Street.

For More Information, visit LexSing.org, or call (859) 338-9888.