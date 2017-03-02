House to consider smoking cessation coverage bill Thursday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Senate Bill 89, which would provide all Kentuckians with access to smoking cessation treatments prescribed by their physicians, will be heard in the House Health and Family Services Committee on Thursday at noon. The bill passed the Senate with a 35 to 2 vote last Wednesday.

The legislation, sponsored by Senator Julie Raque Adams, seeks to ensure smokers who want to quit have comprehensive coverage for the cessation medicines and services recommended by the United States Preventive Services Task Force. It will also eliminate barriers to care like step therapy and prior authorization.

A number of patient advocacy groups, including the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, American Heart Association, American Lung Association, Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids and the Kentucky Medical Association, are working to bring Senate Bill 89 to passage.

The Foundation for Healthy Kentucky also supports the measure. In a statement, CEO Ben Chandler said that the legislation will help improve health in Kentucky and save taxpayer money.