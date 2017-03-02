American Bandmasters Association Convention

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , ,

Dr. John Cody Birdwell, Director of Bands at the University of Kentucky, comes to the studio to talk with Doug High about the upcoming American Bandmasters Association Convention, happening from March 8 to March 11.

The American Bandmasters Association, founded in 1929, with John Philip Sousa as honorary life president, recognizes outstanding achievement on the part of Concert Band conductors and composers.

The current membership (invitational) comprises approximately 300 band conductors and composers in the United States and Canada, and 80 associate members (music businesses and corporations that provide significant services to bands and to the publication of band music.)

For more information, visit abalex2017.com

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

5 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
March Events at The Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center
Read More»
6 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
“Saving Wonder” – Mary Knight – Fayette Co. Extension Office
Read More»
2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Southeastern Theatre Conference Annual Convention
Read More»
﻿
More News»