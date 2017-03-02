Dr. John Cody Birdwell, Director of Bands at the University of Kentucky, comes to the studio to talk with Doug High about the upcoming American Bandmasters Association Convention, happening from March 8 to March 11.

The American Bandmasters Association, founded in 1929, with John Philip Sousa as honorary life president, recognizes outstanding achievement on the part of Concert Band conductors and composers.

The current membership (invitational) comprises approximately 300 band conductors and composers in the United States and Canada, and 80 associate members (music businesses and corporations that provide significant services to bands and to the publication of band music.)

For more information, visit abalex2017.com