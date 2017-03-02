Dana Stefaniak, with Lexington Habitat for Humanity, comes by the studio to tell Katie Solove about the upcoming 11th Annual Shamrock Shuffle 3K, happening Saturday, March 11th in downtown Lexington.

Everyone is invited to walk, shuffle, or run in this annual St. Patrick’s Day tradition. The Shamrock Shuffle 3K is locally organized, and 100% of the proceeds stay local benefiting Lexington Habitat for Humanity.

Lexington Habitat for Humanity is part of a global, nonprofit housing organization operated on Christian principles that seeks to put God’s love into action by building homes, communities and hope.

Lexington Habitat for Humanity is dedicated to eliminating substandard housing locally and worldwide through constructing, rehabilitating and preserving homes; by advocating for fair and just housing policies; and by providing training and access to resources to help families improve their shelter conditions.

The race begins at 8:00 a.m.

For more information, visit shamrockshuffle3k.com.