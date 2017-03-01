Wild Thyme – Plantain and Apple Fritters

Ingredients

2 ripe plantains peeled and grated

· 1 small apple peeled, cored and grated

· 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon power

· 1 tablespoon dijon mustard

· 2 eggs

· 1-2 heaping tablespoon of coconut flour

· 2 tablespoons to 4 coconut oil

Instructions

Add the grated plantains, apple and cinnamon, dijon, and eggs and mix to combine.

Add the coconut flour and mix until you can form loose patties in your hand. If it is too wet, add a little more coconut flour.

Heat 1 to 2 tablespoons of the coconut oil in a skillet over medium heat. Gently lay or drop heaping spoonfuls of the plantain batter into the pan and flatten with the back of a spoon. The fritters should be 2 to 3 inches in diameter, at about the same size as your spatula; otherwise they can be tricky to flip. Depending on the size of the your skillet, you may have to cook the fritters in batches.

Cook for 10 to 12 minutes, until golden brown on the bottom. Add a little extra coconut oil if the fitters absorb it all. If they are browning too fast, turn down the heat.

Carefully flip the fritters and cook for 7 to 8 minutes on the other side. Again, add a little extra coconut oil if the fritters absorb it all.

Enjoy!

For more info visit their Facebook, or their website.

Wild Thyme is located at 1060 Chinoe Rd, Suite 108 in Lexington.