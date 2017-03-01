Widespread damage in Scott Co. after severe storms

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Scott County High School and Mason Elementary schools spent part of their Wednesday morning in the dark after losing power due to severe weather in the area.

The lights came back on eventually, though parents were offered the chance to pick up their kids.

The restoration of electricity, however, only illuminated the damage caused by strong winds across the county.

Plenty of debris was picked up and thrown into trees, and local waterways were swollen with rainwater.

The A & Z Towing company building lost part of its roof. Employees tell ABC 36 they heard a crumpling sound before seeing the roofing torn off the building.

Meanwhile an empty factory off of Tripoint Road was seriously damaged.

No injuries have been reported.

