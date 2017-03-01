Task force that intercepted UPS packages halted amid scandal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – An elite Louisville task force that intercepted shipments of heroin and other illegal drugs at UPS’ worldwide hub has been disbanded after a former detective stole nearly $75,000 while on the job.

The Courier-Journal (http://cjky.it/2lWOTZd ) says the Louisville Metro Police Department pulled the task force from the shipping giant’s hub at the Louisville International Airport in September.

Investigators used drug-detecting dogs to intercept packages, many of which had been shipped by Mexican cartels.

The task force was disbanded after the FBI uncovered that Det. Kyle Willett had stolen large amounts of cash from the packages. Willett pleaded guilty to a felony theft charge in December.

The detectives have been reassigned to other narcotics investigations.

UPS spokesman Mike Mangeot says the company has continued in-house security measures to intercept illegal packages.

