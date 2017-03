LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Severe weather is being blamed for two overturned semi trucks on I-75 northbound.

Police say one happened just before 5:00 a.m. at mile marker 117 (the I-75/I-64 split.)

The driver walked away with some soreness, but is otherwise okay, according to police. No one else was hurt.

A second semi overturned between Exit 113 (Paris Pike,) and the northern split. No word on any injuries in that accident.

Traffic towards Georgetown is now returning to normal.