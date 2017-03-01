Storm damage prompts opening of shelter in Madison Co.

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – A shelter is being established at the Richmond Fire Department Station #5 on Enterprise Drive off of Dunannon in the wake of severe weather and storm damage, according to Madison County Emergency Management.

Madison County continues to be under a Tornado Watch until 11:00 a.m. EST.

Multiple mobile homes at the Madison Mobile Home Park were flipped in the severe weather, some ripped from their foundations.

Emergency Managment says that many trees in the area are also down.

No injuries have been reported.

Madison County EMA encourages residents to stay weather aware throughout the day.