State of Emergency declared in Lewis County

VANCEBURG, Ky – A State of Emergency was declared in Lewis County because of storm damage, according to a report in the Lewis County Herald.

The American Red Cross opened a shelter and temporary office at the Vanceburg Fire Station on Clarksburg Road, according to the newspaper.

Anyone who was displaced and in need of a place to stay or has any storm damage is asked to stop by the shelter.

The Vanceburg Red Cross Shelter may be contacted at 606-432-4383.

The Lewis County Emergency Management Office number is 606-796-3464. Those with urgent needs should call 911.

*Note: The storm damage photo that accompanies this story is courtesy of The Lewis County Herald.

