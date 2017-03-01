Raffle winner receives $10,000 bottle of bourbon

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WTVQ) – The winner of the Buffalo Trace $10,000 bottle of bourbon accepts the certificate of authenticity.

Vicki Wilson and her family won the bottle through a raffle with the Donate Life Kentucky organization. Proceed from the raffle benefit educational outreach for organ and tissue donation and transplant in an effort to save the lives of more than 900 Kentucky residents currently on a waiting list. If you are interested in becoming an organ donor, or would like additional information go to their website at www.donatelifeky.org