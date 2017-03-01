Pulaski Co. students attended Life is Cool event

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – More than 900 Pulaski County 4th graders attended the Life Is Cool event on Wednesday.

Students learned about the organs in their body and the everyday choices they make that effect their body and health.

Students rotated through 10 stations learning about organs, food, and exercise during the program, presented by volunteers with Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates.

KODA officials say educating students will help them know the importance of becoming an organ donor.

Today more than 900 Kentucky residents are on that waiting list.

Register at www.donatelifeky.org