Police: Kentucky officer shoots man, condition unknown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Police in Kentucky say an officer has shot a man, and the man is in unknown condition.

The Courier-Journal (http://cjky.it/2meYk97 ) reports the unidentified man was taken to University of Louisville Hospital after the shooting Wednesday afternoon west of downtown. The officer wasn’t injured.

Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell confirmed the shooting but released few details. He says Police Chief Steve Conrad will release more information later Wednesday.

The officer had made a run to the area, but Mitchell declined to say the nature of the run.
Information from: The Courier-Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com

