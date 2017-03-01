Police investigating death of Harlan County jail inmate

HARLAN, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky State Police are investigating the death of a jail inmate in eastern Kentucky.
Police said in a news release Wednesday that 26-year-old Sheena Coker of Evarts was unconscious in her cell at the Harlan County jail and emergency workers were called Friday afternoon.
She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later.
The release says only that a preliminary investigation indicates Coker died of “health-related issues” and that no foul play is suspected.
