Police investigating death of Harlan County jail inmate

HARLAN, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky State Police are investigating the death of a jail inmate in eastern Kentucky.

Police said in a news release Wednesday that 26-year-old Sheena Coker of Evarts was unconscious in her cell at the Harlan County jail and emergency workers were called Friday afternoon.

She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

The release says only that a preliminary investigation indicates Coker died of “health-related issues” and that no foul play is suspected.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

