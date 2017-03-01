Officials: Kentucky prisons across the state damaged by storms

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Department of Corrections says a dozen state prisons were damaged from Wednesday’s storms.

The facilities hit the hardest were Kentucky State Penitentiary (KSP) and Western Kentucky Correctional Complex (WKCC) in Lyon County, and Blackburn Correctional Complex (BCC) in Lexington, according to officials.

Authorities say three staff members at KSP and one KSR staff member received non-life threatening injuries by blowing glass, debris and equipment.

Visitation has been cancelled for Thursday, March 2 at KSP because of the storm damage, according to KDC.