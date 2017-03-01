Lexington police respond to three back-to-back armed robberies

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police say a man was shot during one of three back-to-back armed robberies in Lexington Wednesday.
The first happened on Cambridge Drive where police responded to several calls of shots fired just before 12:30 a.m.
When they got there, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
He says he was approached by two men who pulled a gun and robbed him.
As he ran away, police say one of the suspects shot him.
His injuries are described as non life-threatening.
Then just before 1:30 a.m., a woman says she was approached by two men and a woman on Oxford Circle.
They pulled a gun and took her purse.
Then, at around 2 a.m., two women were approached two men and a woman who showed a gun and got away with a wallet and some cash.
Police say it’s too early to tell if these robberies are related.