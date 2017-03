LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- According to The Lexington Police Department, Leestown Road is now open.

The road was cleared around 10 PM Wednesday night.

Leestown Road between Masterson Station Drive and Yarallton Pike had been shut down since early Wednesday morning due to downed power lines and trees across the road.

Crews worked all day Wednesday to clear the debris and fix poles and power lines.