KYTC: Watch for high water, traffic impacts across NE KY

FLEMINGSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is issuing an alert across Northeast Kentucky for motorists to watch for traffic impacts on state highways today due to flooding and strong winds.

As of 11 a.m. today, Wednesday, March 1, crews in all Kentucky Department of Highways District 9 counties were responding to reports of downed trees or water over roadways. The following storm-related issues could impact traffic throughout the afternoon:

BATH COUNTY: Reports of trees down at several locations countywide, especially in the Sharpsburg, KY 1944 and KY 211 areas.

BOYD COUNTY: High winds and power outages affected traffic signals in downtown Ashland, particularly along Winchester and Greenup avenues (US 23). Remember to treat darkened signals as four-way stops, or stop for flashing red signals and proceed with caution at flashing yellow signals.

CARTER, ELLIOTT COUNTIES: Trees now cleared from roadways. No high water. However, downstream low areas around Willard and Hitchins in Carter County could see high water affecting roads later today or tomorrow, depending on rain levels.

FLEMING COUNTY: High water signs up on KY 367 at mile marker 0-1 just off KY 170. Runoff could impact Newman Road and other low-lying areas later in the day.

GREENUP COUNTY: Road closure on KY 784, Shultz Road. Pavement washed out around an 8-foot culvert near the 31 mile marker. Road is impassable. Detour until further notice using AA Highway, KY 3308 and KY 7. Also, high water will remain possible along the Little Sandy River and Tygarts Creek from upstream runoff and Ohio River backwater.

LEWIS COUNTY: State roads closed due to high water include KY 3309 at the KY 984 intersection, KY 989 at the 12.6 MM, KY 1021 at the 3.5 MM. Trees across KY 344 in several locations, and multiple trees remain down across the county.

MASON COUNTY: High water signs up on KY 1234 at milepoints 2.7-3.2 near the North Fork of Licking River, on KY 419 at milepoint 2.7 at the North Fork of the Licking River bridge and on KY 324 at the 10.4 MM just west of KY 11.

NICHOLAS COUNTY: Watch for one-lane traffic or possible closure on KY 1244 (Barterville Road) between the 3 and 4 mile markers just past Barterville store due to a roadway slip beside the creek.

ROWAN COUNTY: High water signs up on KY 1167 about a mile from KY 519. Watch for ponding water on roadways due to full ditchlines.

Highway crews will continue to monitor high water and clear debris from roadways. Motorists are reminded to travel with caution. Take it slow, and watch for debris or flooding around the next curve. Please obey high water signs and “turn around, don’t drown.”