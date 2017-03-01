Kentucky bill would allow golf carts to deliver package

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Golf carts could become part of a package-delivery company’s fleet if a bill advancing in the Kentucky legislature becomes law.

The measure was passed by the state House on a 61-36 vote after a long debate Wednesday. The proposal now goes to the Senate.

The bill would allow package-delivery companies to use golf carts or utility vehicles to deliver express envelopes and packages. It sets several conditions for their use.

Those vehicles could only deliver packages in residential areas and on roads with speed limits of 35 mph or less. Those deliveries could occur only between sunrise and sunset.

And local governments could prohibit use of the carts to deliver packages.

The bill’s opponents raised safety concerns in trying to block the bill.

The legislation is House Bill 404.