HS hoops highlights & scores (3-1-17)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Alex Risen breaks down the night’s action at EKU in the boys 11th region. See highlights in the video plus check out scores from across the state below.

1st Region

First Round

Mayfield 66, Hickman Co. 39

Paducah Tilghman 61, Calloway Co. 53

2nd Region

First Round

Christian Co. 74, Madisonville-North Hopkins 63

Webster Co. 73, Lyon Co. 68

3rd Region

First Round

Meade Co. 54, Edmonson Co. 43

Owensboro Catholic 60, Ohio Co. 57

4th Region

First Round

Clinton Co. 50, Greenwood 42

Russellville 80, Monroe Co. 48

5th Region

First Round

Adair Co. 100, Caverna 86

John Hardin 69, Nelson Co. 51

8th Region

First Round

Collins 62, Oldham Co. 59

Gallatin Co. 58, Williamstown 53

9th Region

First Round

Cov. Catholic 57, Dixie Heights 45

Newport Central Catholic 69, Ryle 55

10th Region

First Round

Bracken Co. 52, Harrison Co. 40

Campbell Co. 55, George Rogers Clark 45

11th Region

First Round

Lex. Sayre 56, Madison Southern 48

Lexington Catholic 79, Franklin Co. 52

12th Region

First Round

Mercer Co. 72, Rockcastle Co. 62

Wayne Co. 48, Lincoln Co. 45

13th Region

First Round

Corbin 79, Harlan 60

Knox Central 53, North Laurel 45

14th Region

First Round

Letcher County Central 82, Powell Co. 68

Perry Co. Central 66, Breathitt Co. 59

15th Region

First Round

Johnson Central 79, Shelby Valley 43

Lawrence Co. 85, Allen Central 76

16th Region

First Round

Boyd Co. 70, Russell 59

Elliott Co. 67, Fleming Co. 56

GIRLS BASKETBALL

6th Region

Semifinal

Bullitt East 66, North Bullitt 38

Lou. Butler 59, Lou. Mercy 39

7th Region

Semifinal

Lou. DuPont Manual 65, Lou. Male 64

Lou. Sacred Heart 72, Lou. Eastern 46

