HS hoops highlights & scores (3-1-17)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Alex Risen breaks down the night’s action at EKU in the boys 11th region. See highlights in the video plus check out scores from across the state below.
1st Region
First Round
Mayfield 66, Hickman Co. 39
Paducah Tilghman 61, Calloway Co. 53
2nd Region
First Round
Christian Co. 74, Madisonville-North Hopkins 63
Webster Co. 73, Lyon Co. 68
3rd Region
First Round
Meade Co. 54, Edmonson Co. 43
Owensboro Catholic 60, Ohio Co. 57
4th Region
First Round
Clinton Co. 50, Greenwood 42
Russellville 80, Monroe Co. 48
5th Region
First Round
Adair Co. 100, Caverna 86
John Hardin 69, Nelson Co. 51
8th Region
First Round
Collins 62, Oldham Co. 59
Gallatin Co. 58, Williamstown 53
9th Region
First Round
Cov. Catholic 57, Dixie Heights 45
Newport Central Catholic 69, Ryle 55
10th Region
First Round
Bracken Co. 52, Harrison Co. 40
Campbell Co. 55, George Rogers Clark 45
11th Region
First Round
Lex. Sayre 56, Madison Southern 48
Lexington Catholic 79, Franklin Co. 52
12th Region
First Round
Mercer Co. 72, Rockcastle Co. 62
Wayne Co. 48, Lincoln Co. 45
13th Region
First Round
Corbin 79, Harlan 60
Knox Central 53, North Laurel 45
14th Region
First Round
Letcher County Central 82, Powell Co. 68
Perry Co. Central 66, Breathitt Co. 59
15th Region
First Round
Johnson Central 79, Shelby Valley 43
Lawrence Co. 85, Allen Central 76
16th Region
First Round
Boyd Co. 70, Russell 59
Elliott Co. 67, Fleming Co. 56
GIRLS BASKETBALL
6th Region
Semifinal
Bullitt East 66, North Bullitt 38
Lou. Butler 59, Lou. Mercy 39
7th Region
Semifinal
Lou. DuPont Manual 65, Lou. Male 64
Lou. Sacred Heart 72, Lou. Eastern 46
