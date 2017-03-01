Florida condo balcony collapses, injuring 11

Eleven people were injured Wednesday afternoon after a second-floor wooden balcony collapsed at a Florida condominium, police said.

Two individuals sustained “pretty significant,” but non-life-threatening injuries, Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Michele Nicholson told ABC News.

Eight people were taken to area hospitals, ABC’s Pensacola, Florida, affiliate WEAR reported.

Nicholson said everyone involved in the incident — which happened at Sand Piper Cove in Destin, located in the Florida Panhandle — are snowbirds from Kentucky and Indiana.

At least two of the injured are in their mid-80s, Nicholson said.

ABC News’ Darren Reynolds contributed to this report.

