Estill Co. homes, businesses damaged in severe weather

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Severe storms in central Kentucky exacted a heavy toll in the Estill County area.

Several homes lost their roofs in the strong winds, 4 on Cantrill Street alone (picture, above.)

Businesses also suffered serious damage, including Ravenna Florist & Greenhouse, who posted a Facebook status saying, “We have a lot of damage to the building and greenhouses. And no electricity. For now, we can not conduct business.”

