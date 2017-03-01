Estill Co. homes, businesses damaged in severe weather

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Severe storms in central Kentucky exacted a heavy toll in the Estill County area.

Several homes lost their roofs in the strong winds, 4 on Cantrill Street alone (picture, above.)

Businesses also suffered serious damage, including Ravenna Florist & Greenhouse, who posted a Facebook status saying, “We have a lot of damage to the building and greenhouses.  And no electricity.  For now, we can not conduct business.”

ABC 36’s Melanie Kendall is in Estill County, and will have a full report on the damage on our news at 5, 5:30, & 6.

