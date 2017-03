Professional dancer Peta Murgatroyd announced today that Nick Viall of “The Bachelor” will be her partner for season 24 of “Dancing With the Stars.”

Murgatroyd revealed the news live on ABC’s “Good Morning America.” Viall, 36, is being featured this year in the 21st season of “The Bachelor.”

“I’m super excited,” Murgatroyd said. “I have Nick Viall, the ‘Bachelor.'”

“DWTS” returns Monday, March 20, at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC.