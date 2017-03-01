Community members commit to improving the city of Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Members of the Lexington community joined Mayor Jim Gray and came together Wednesday to discuss what makes the city great, as well as ideas to make the area even better.

The Blue Grass Community Foundation and Lexington Leadership hosted a kick off celebration for the community initiated program, On the Table. According to the organizations, the event held at the Entertainment Center in Keeneland was for hosts who have volunteered to facilitate future On the Table conversations. They say results of these discussions will help to inform the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government Comprehensive Plan, Imagine Lexington and the Blue Grass Community Foundation’s future priorities and grant making focus as it celebrates it’s 50th Anniversary. Program officials claim to date, over 5,000 people from all walks of life have committed to participate in On the Table discussions.

Lexington Mayor Jim Gray spoke at the celebration, in addition to one of the original creators of the On the Table concept in Chicago, Cheryl Hughes. Music, food, swag bags and practical tips for facilitating productive conversations were all part of Wednesday’s event. More information about the program can be found at www.onthetablelex.com.