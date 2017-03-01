Chilly temperatures for the end of the work week

Overview: Gusty winds will continue this evening, with chilly temperatures returning. Overnight low temperatures will be around 31 degrees by daybreak Thursday. Thursday will feature mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and a high temperature of 48 degrees. A rain to snow mix is possible Thursday night into Friday morning, with temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s Friday morning. No major travel impacts are expected, yet the wintry mix may slow down your Friday morning commute. Friday will feature clearing skies into the afternoon, with a high temperature of 39 degrees. Partly cloudy skies return for the weekend, with temperatures around 50 degrees on Saturday and around 60 degrees for Sunday.

TONIGHT: A cold front will bring cooler air back to the region, with an overnight low temperature of 31 degrees.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures will be around with a high temperature of 48 degrees.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies return, and there will be a chance for a little wintry mix, with overnight low temperatures around 29 degrees. A few slick spots are possible for the Friday morning commute.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures will be around for the end of the work week, with a high temperature of 39 degrees.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies and cold temperatures will be around for Friday night, with a low temperature of 25 degrees.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies and cool temperatures will be around for the start of the work week, with a high temperature of 50 degrees.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies and chilly temperatures will be around with a low temperature of 36 degrees.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy will continue for the end of the weekend, with a high temperature of 60 degrees.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clouds will be on the increase, with low temperatures around 46 degrees.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures will be around for Monday, with a high temperature of 63 degrees.

MONDAY NIGHT: Cloudy skies and cool temperatures will be around for Monday night, with a low temperature of 50 degrees.

TUESDAY: Another cold front will move across the region, bringing another round of rain showers and thunderstorms. Afternoon high temperatures will be around 62 degrees.

-Chief Meteorologist Jason Myers