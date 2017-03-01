Boy dies after being left in SUV outside Florida day care

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Authorities say a 2-year-old boy died after his half-sister left him inside her sports utility vehicle while she worked in a day care center near Tampa.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s spokesman Larry McKinnon said in a news release that 21-year-old Fiorella Vanessa Silva-Tello left Jacob Manchego in her silver Chevy Equinox about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday when she went to work at the BFF Kidz day care center in Brandon. She found him unresponsive about 2:30 p.m.

McKinnon says Silva-Tello took the boy to a nearby dialysis center where first aid was administered. Fire rescue crews arrived and took the boy to a hospital where he died.

Investigators interviewed the woman and other witnesses, but no charges have been filed.

No further details were released.

The temperature was in the high 80s in Tampa on Tuesday. Brandon is in suburban Tampa.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

5 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Storm damage prompts opening of shelter in Madison Co.
Read More»
7 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Another semi overturns on I-75 N in Madison Co.
Read More»
7 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Get to know the new celebrity cast of 'Dancing With the Stars'
Read More»
﻿
More News»