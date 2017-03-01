Blue-White Spring Game ticket information announced

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Free tickets for Kentucky football’s annual Blue-White Spring Game will be available to season ticket holders beginning this Monday, March 6, at 9 a.m. and to the general public on Monday, March 13, at 9 a.m. The Wildcats will play this year’s game under the lights in Commonwealth Stadium on Friday, April 14 at 7:30 p.m.

2016 season ticket holders and those fans who have already purchased season tickets for the 2017 season will have the first opportunity to secure tickets for UK’s spring game, with the general public to follow a week later. Seating in the lower level will be reserved, while general admission seating in the 200-level will be opened based on demand. Lower-level tickets along the north and south sidelines will be distributed first, followed by end-zone tickets. Current season ticket holders will receive an email this week detailing how they may obtain up to eight tickets during the pre-sale.

Tickets will be available through the following outlets:

Online at Ticketmaster.com

By phone through Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000

NOTE: Tickets are free but there is a small service charge per ticket

Parking in the lots surrounding Commonwealth Stadium will be free and open to the public for the Blue-White Spring Game. All lots will open at 4 p.m. on game day.

UK students may obtain free tickets at the Joe Craft Center ticket office beginning Monday, March 6. Students may pick up two tickets per ID.

Tickets still available on game day may be picked up free of charge at the stadium ticket office prior to kickoff, based on availability. Stay tuned to UKathletics.com for more details about the Blue-White Spring Game as it approaches. Football season ticket information can be found online at UKFootballTix.com.