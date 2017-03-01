Bill to regulate solar power put on hold by sponsor

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Legislation backed by Kentucky’s traditional utilities to regulate solar power has been put on hold by the measure’s sponsor after receiving pushback from solar advocates.

Republican Sen. Jared Carpenter said he worked on changes to the bill but was uncomfortable with the language.

Carpenter is chairman of the Senate Natural Resources and Energy Committee, and he announced during a committee hearing Wednesday that he was skipping over his measure.

Solar advocates contend the bill would stymie the fledgling solar industry.

A key issue is a system that allows solar users to feed their excess power into their local utility’s grid and receive a one-for-one credit toward power they buy.

Utilities say giving credit at the retail rate doesn’t defray their costs in the power grid.

The legislation is Senate Bill 214.

